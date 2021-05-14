Overton ISD cancels classes after water main break

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD on Friday morning announced that they would be canceling classes for the day after a water main line broke.

The school district was informed that they had a water main break and that most of campus would be without water for the day.

We obviously cannot have 600 people on campus without restroom facilities overton isd

The 9 a.m. kindergarten graduation will still be held and should last about 30 minutes. Any scheduled field trips for the day will take place as well.

The district apologized for any inconvenience but said that they simply “have no other options.”