TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas school districts have decided to cancel or delay classes following yet another round of severe weather Tuesday night.
Most of the schools listed below have canceled due to a lack of power on their campuses. This list will be updated as more schools are added.
Check back for updates.
- Alto ISD: CANCELED
- Bullard ISD: DELAYED by two hours
- Central Heights ISD: CANCELED
- Douglass ISD: CANCELED
- Elysian Fields ISD: DELAYED by two hours
- La Poynor ISD: DELAYED by two hours
- Rusk ISD: CANCELED
- Tyler Junior College: DELAYED until noon
- Union Grove ISD: CANCELED