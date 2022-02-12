TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Snow flurries broke out in East Texas Saturday morning.

This change in weather came at an unexpected time after temperatures began to warm after last week’s snow storm. However, KETK’s Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell explained that “the temperature at 2,500 feet above the ground is falling below freezing in East Texas. This will allow the rain we will see to mix with snowflakes.”

We received a video of snowfall in Bullard this morning, which can be viewed below:

Have pictures or videos of snowfall in your area? Send them to us by emailing newsroom@ketk.com!