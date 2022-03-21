PART ONE – WEATHER ALERTS

Who decides what alert is going up for your area? What’s the difference between a watch and a warning? What is a Severe Weather Alert Day? How does a meteorologist respond?

PART TWO – SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

Where is tornado alley actually, and what time of year are tornadoes most likely to form? What ingredients are needed to create severe weather? How do tornadoes form, and can you always see them?

PART THREE – THE POWER OF WATER

What is a flash flood watch vs. warning? How much water is enough to sweep away your vehicle?

PART FOUR – YOUR FAMILY’S READINESS

What is a NOAA weather radio, and why is it important? What can the East Texas Storm Team App help? What should you keep in an emergency kit?

