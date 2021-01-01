Flood warnings issued along rivers in East Texas

File photo shows high water along river. The NWS has issued flood warnings along some ET rivers.

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings along rivers and creeks in several East Texas counties.

The weather service said to expect minor flooding through Tuesday along White Oak Creek where it passes through Morris, Titus and Franklin counties.

The flood stage on White Oak Creek is 16 feet. The river is expected to crest of 17.5 feet

Saturday.

A flood warning is in effect along the Trinity River at Trinidad in Henderson County.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday afternoon and crest Saturday morning before dropping below flood stage Saturday evening, the NWS said.

Minor flooding will occur in low areas along the right bank of the river near Trinidad.

Flooding also is expected to take place on the Neches River near Diboll and in sections of Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity counties.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon and fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.

Several parts of East Texas have had heavy rain over the last two days.