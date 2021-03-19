Friday Forecast: A Few Clouds & Cool

Today: Partly cloudy to begin the day with temperatures in the 40’s to start. Not quite as breezy with a northerly wind around 10 MPH. Dry with a few clouds this afternoon and high’s in the low 60’s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low’s near 40. Dry with a slight north breeze at 5 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Chilly start with temperatures around 40 climbing to the mid 60’s. Winds will shift to the east during the day and slightly south as we get into Saturday night.

Sunday: Clouds and sun for the day with temperatures getting back into the 70’s for the afternoon. Winds will shift to the south early which will help warm us up a little. Clouds will start to return during the evening as we usher in rain chances to start the week.

Monday: Slightly warmer start with temperatures in the 50’s. Afternoon high’s in the low 70’s with increasing chances for a shower later in the day. Chance for showers 40% late. South winds continue through the day around 10 MPH.

Tuesday: Early showers and possibly a storm to begin Tuesday. Afternoon high’s in the low 70’s. Chance for rain 40%.

Wednesday: Isolated to scattered showers possible for Wednesday. High’s continuing to stay near 70. Chance for showers 40%.