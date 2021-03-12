Friday Morning Forecast: Cloudy Start, Nice Evening

Friday: Warm start with a little light precipitation through the morning. Afternoon clouds with a little clearing in the evening. High’s near 80 with a south wind 10-15 MPH. Friday evening should be great to end the day.

Tonight: A few clouds around to start the evening with temperatures in the 70’s into the night. Low’s around the upper 60’s tonight with southerly winds 5-10 MPH. Some light drizzle could be around early Saturday morning.

Saturday: Warmer in the upper 60’s with lots of cloud cover through the morning. High temperatures Saturday afternoon around 80 with a south wind 10-15 MPH. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with humid conditions into the night.

Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms throughout your day as a front approaches from the west. During the afternoon the front should be moving through with a few showers and storms with it, the severe risk has dialed back for us so we’ll continue to monitor any developments into Sunday. High’s will be in the mid 70’s throughout the day before the front cools us off overnight into the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny to start the week with high’s in the mid 70’s. West wind around 10 MPH. Lows near 50 overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with high’s in the upper 70’s. Lows near 50. South wind 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Scattered showers with temperatures in the upper 70’s. Chance for rain 30%. South wind 10-15 MPH.