Governor Abbott places resources on standby across state in anticipation of flash flooding

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott placed resources on standby across the state in anticipation of flash flooding and severe weather.

The storms are expected to bring moderate and heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding to south and southeast Texas.

“As severe weather makes its way across the Lone Star State, Texans should pay attention to weather alerts and heed the guidance from their local officials to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Governor Abbott. “These resources will help the State of Texas respond to potential flash flooding and keep our communities safe.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has placed the following resources on standby to support requests from local officials: