LIST: Roads closed due to heavy rain and flooding

Flooding off of Hwy 87 S courtesy of the Sabine County Reporter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texas experiences heavy rain, some roads are shutting down due to flooding.

Drivers should use precaution when driving at areas of bridges, larger creeks and drainage areas. The best option is to turn around if the water is too high.

Due to the continuing rain officials have asked drivers to watch out for flooded areas and to not attempt to cross any area that is flooded.

CITY OF TYLER

Tyler Police gave out a list of roads and areas that will be closed due to flooding and heavy rain.

E. Douglas Boulevard will be closed between E. Houston Street and E. Front Street, Tyler PD say the road is flooded and impassable.

CITY OF GLADEWATER

The city of Gladewater said that Shell Camp will be blocked due to water over the road. Drivers were told to seek alternative routes.

HENDERSON COUNTY

On the Henderson County Facebook page, they gave a list of roads that are closed due to the flooding and roads in danger of being flooded.

ROAD CLOSURES:

County Road 3907

Highway 19 to County Road 3910

County Road 3918

County Road 3817

WARNING FLOODED ROADS:

County Road 3613

County Road 3907

County Road 3910

County Road 3918

County Road 3520

SABINE COUNTY

Some roads and areas in Sabine County are experiencing flash flooding:

Highway 87 S

Yellowpine area

96 in Brookeland

Highway 21 to Nacogdoches

Angelina River

According to the Sabine County Reporter the photos were taken on Highway 87 S. The water was passable around 7:40 a.m. and by 8:30 a.m. rose 18 inches and will continue to rise.

Courtesy of the Sabine County Reporter

Courtesy of the Sabine County Reporter

Courtesy of the Sabine County Reporter

KETK will continue to give updates on road conditions.