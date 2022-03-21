EAST TEXAS (KETK) — In preparation for the severe weather that is expected to hit East Texas Monday night and Tuesday, cities across East Texas will be handing out sandbags and other resources to residents.

Lufkin

Sandbags will be available at Grace Dunne Richardson Park until 4 p.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle and it is self-serve.

“We will be monitoring this weather event throughout the day and into the overnight hours,” Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “Stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and ensure that your family has a severe weather safety plan.”

The worst storms are expected to hit Lufkin between midnight to 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service – Shreveport. Three to five inches of rain, two-inch diameter hail, damaging winds, and tornados of up to EF2 (111 to 135 mph).

The city is also asking residents to remove trash cans from the curb by 5 p.m. today to ensure they do not block storm drains and contribute to flooding.

The city’s police, fire, and public works departments have been put on standby with additional manpower and are ready to respond overnight if needed.

The city also provided some tips for safety during severe weather:

Do NOT drive or walk through water covering the roadways

Do NOT move or drive around barricades blocking the roads

If you do not have to be on the roads, stay home

Marshall

The city of Marshall will have sand and sandbags available Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at Airport Park. Each resident will be given 10 bags to fill. Proof of residency will be required.

If you have any questions you can contact the Support Service Department at 903-935-7920.

This is an ongoing list. Check back for updates.