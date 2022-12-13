TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are 268 East Texans without power as storms move through the area Tuesday afternoon.
KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.
Anderson County – 2
Angelina County – 18
Cass County – 5
Cherokee County – 23
Franklin County – Fewer than 5
Gregg County – Fewer than 5
Harrison County – Fewer than 5
Morris County – 25
Smith County – 146
Upshur County – 5
Upshur County Electric Co-Op – 32