TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are 268 East Texans without power as storms move through the area Tuesday afternoon.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

Anderson County – 2

Angelina County – 18

Cass County – 5

Cherokee County – 23

Franklin County – Fewer than 5

Gregg County – Fewer than 5

Harrison County – Fewer than 5

Morris County – 25

Smith County – 146

Upshur County – 5

Upshur County Electric Co-Op – 32