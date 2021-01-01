New year brings snow to Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new year has brought snow to many parts of western Texas including Midland, Hill Country, San Angelo and Big Spring.

The National Weather Service issued a storm warning in the area that was made into effect on Thursday.

In Big Spring, the driving conditions have been dangerous leaving hundreds of drivers stuck on Interstate 20 in West Texas. Some of the vehicles have had people trapped overnight with children and elderly people inside.

The Weather Channel had given a warning of “impossible” driving conditions in some spots. More than a foot of snow has landed in some parts of Big Spring.

In Midland more than one inch of snow has fallen, and in San Angelo the warning noted that up to two inches had fallen. Three to six inches was expected in the Midland area on Friday.

Winter warnings have stretched from the Texas border all the way to Maine and the Canadian border.

In Hill Country, freezing rain and sleet changed over to snow by mid-afternoon. Overall, the total snow accumulation in Hill Country was three to six inches.