Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in several counties until at least 8:45 a.m.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Storm Team is tracking storms from West Texas moving in our direction, posing a severe risk this morning and again around mid-morning before amplifying & strengthening to the east.

7:50 a.m. update: The following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 a.m.

Cherokee

Nacogdoches

Panola

Rusk

Smith

7:45 a.m. update: The Tornado Warning issued for Titus, Cass, and Morris counties has EXPIRED.

7:35 a.m. update: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for the following counties until 8:30 a.m.:

Cass

Cherokee

Gregg

Harrison

Marion

Morris

Panola

Rusk

Smith

Upshur

7:15 a.m. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for the following East Texas counties until 7:45 a.m.:

Cass

Morris

Titus

7 A.M. UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for the following counties until 7:45 a.m.:

Camp

Franklin

Morris

Titus

6 A.M. UPDATE: Multiple East Texas counties are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning as heavy rain begins to move over the Piney Woods. The following counties are under the warning until 7:15 a.m.:

Camp

Franklin

Hopkins

Morris

Rains

Smith

Titus

Wood

5 A.M. Update: Two East Texas counties are currently under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings: Henderson and Van Zandt. They are currently set to expire at 6:15 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of East Texas. The watch expires at 10am. Wind gusts up to 70mph have been detected near Dallas county. These storms will be moving through the area as we get into the morning rush hour so take your time heading out today.

SPC Update: our east/NE counties are being monitored for a possible weather watch.



Surface-based storms could develop, increasing the tornado threat along with hail/wind. I do not see any rotation in our storms now, but ingredients are in place.https://t.co/oeJKH6OP8q pic.twitter.com/ez3hSxULtU — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcus_WX) March 17, 2021

Download the East Texas Storm Team app and stay ahead of the storm. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

Our weather outlook through 7 AM Wednesday morning continues with the chance of a few isolated strong storms – thus the Marginal to Slight Risk. After 7 AM, the severe risk shifts east, and later today turns into a potential significant weather event for the Deep South.

Those storms from out west formed along a dryline and cold front, and that will keep moving east. Ahead of the storms, plenty of fuel to support our storm threat for Wednesday morning.

Below are the latest watches & warnings.

TRACKING CURRENT CONDITIONS

This will not be a widespread East Texas severe event, but portions of our area (particularly east of Highway 69) will see the brunt of the severe storms for today, especially after 9 AM.

Stay tuned for updates as we continue to track this evolving storm system.