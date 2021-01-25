Thunderstorms bring hail and high wind gusts to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe thunderstorm warnings were for multiple counties in the western area of East Texas early Monday morning.

A line of storms currently moving in from the west is producing gusts of wind up to 60 miles per hour and some areas have reported quarter-size hail.

Counties that have warnings issued for their areas are:

  • Henderson County
  • Hopkins County
  • Van Zandt County

Those warnings have since expired as they move into the northern portion of the Piney Woods.

The storms should be moving out of the East Texas area Monday afternoon.

