Weather service says Corsicana tornado formed at softball field

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service confirmed 85 mph winds in Corsicana tornado on Wednesday.

The tornado formed at the Nature Park Optimist Softball complex where it damaged a concession and storage building, toppled a light pole and destroyed awnings, fencings and signage around the complex.

The twister moved northeast into wooded areas and moved into a residential area near Cottonwood Circle Trailer Park.

Several mobile homes in Corsicana were damaged about 11 a.m. Wednesday when a strong storm moved through the city.

“What was at first considered microburst winds, has now been determined to be tornado that caused storm damage,” said information posted by Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.

No injuries were reported.

13 homes sustained damage to roofs, siding and skirting. Several large tree branches were also snapped off.

The storm dissipated shortly after exiting the trailer park.

The track was one mile in length and 75 yards wide. The enhances fujita scale was 0.

The enhanced fujita scale classifies tornados into the following categories.

EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH

EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH

EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH

EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH

EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200 MPH

EF5…VIOLENT…>200 MPH