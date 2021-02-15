DAY 2: More photos of snow and ice in East Texas as historic storm rolls in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -After Smith County issued a disaster declaration urging residents to stay inside due to the winter storm, many East Texans have shared their photos of icy weather and snowy conditions outside.
