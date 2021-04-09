(KETK)- Some East Texans saw hail on Friday due to storms that headed into the area.
Raymond Murillo shared the video above from Henderson.
Melinda Price took a video of hail two miles south of Kilgore.
Other residents also shared the following pictures of what they saw:
- Kilgore College and TVCC men will face off for the Region 14 basketball title on Saturday night
- Two teens find $10,000 at Atwoods hardware store during their shift; here’s what they did next
- East Texas family donates $2.2 million to help people with intellectual disabilities in honor of late son
- TVCC and TJC women set to clash in Region 14 championship game on Saturday
- East Texans share videos, photos of hail seen on Friday during storms