HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A long-track supercell storm that produced a tornado in Houston County has been rated a strong EF-2 tornado.

NWS Meteorologists from the Houston/Galveston office indicate the storm in Crockett had top winds at 125 mph, making it a tornado producing “considerable” damage.

KETK & FOX51 crews were in Crockett early Tuesday morning after the tornado went near the city’s center. The survey team will continue to travel west into Madison & Brazos counties to look for other damage with this tornado, giving us the final damage assessment report Tuesday evening.

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Crockett Tuesday to speak about the severe weather response in the area. He has issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties, including Houston County and six other East Texas counties.