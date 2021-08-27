How to be prepared before Ida makes landfall in the Gulf

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Before Ida makes landfall in the gulf this weekend, the National Weather Service shared some ways to be prepared.
Hurricane Ida is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it enters the gulf by this weekend. It is likely to become a strong Category 2 hurricane (or higher).
Parts of East Texas remain in the cone of uncertainty, and small movements could change the storm’s path. For now, most available data is consistent with it heading to Louisiana this weekend.
Still, there are certain steps you can take to be prepared for a hurricane in the event it takes a swing for East Texas.
Before landfall
- Fill your gas tank
- Shutter your windows
- Get familiar with evacuation routes and practice them with family
- Check your local emergency management office for information about your zone
- Create a disaster supply kit
Get an insurance checkup
- Check in with your insurance company before hurricane season and remember that flood insurance may be separate
- Prepare your home and vehicles according to your policy
- Know where your insurance documents are located and take them with you if you are evacuating
Make a plan
- Find out if you live in an evacuation zone
- Plan several routes
- Have a go bag for supplies
- Plan for your pets
- Pay attention to evacuation orders if given
Disaster supply kit
- 3-5 day supply of food and water (1 gallon of water per person per day)
- Remember to replace food and water every six months
- Battery-powered radio/NOAA weather radio
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Typical household batteries have shelf life of 5-10 years
- First aid kit with any necessary medicine
- Note that most over-the-counter medicine expires after one year
- Whistle to signal for help
- Cleaning supplies
- Wrench/pliers to turn off utilities
- Cell phone with charger, inverter or solar charger
- Cash (ATMs and credit card readers might not work)
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
