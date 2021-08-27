How to be prepared before Ida makes landfall in the Gulf

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Before Ida makes landfall in the gulf this weekend, the National Weather Service shared some ways to be prepared.

Hurricane Ida is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it enters the gulf by this weekend. It is likely to become a strong Category 2 hurricane (or higher).

Parts of East Texas remain in the cone of uncertainty, and small movements could change the storm’s path. For now, most available data is consistent with it heading to Louisiana this weekend.

Still, there are certain steps you can take to be prepared for a hurricane in the event it takes a swing for East Texas.

Before landfall

Fill your gas tank

Shutter your windows

Get familiar with evacuation routes and practice them with family

Check your local emergency management office for information about your zone

Create a disaster supply kit

Get an insurance checkup

Check in with your insurance company before hurricane season and remember that flood insurance may be separate

Prepare your home and vehicles according to your policy

Know where your insurance documents are located and take them with you if you are evacuating

Make a plan

Find out if you live in an evacuation zone

Plan several routes

Have a go bag for supplies

Plan for your pets

Pay attention to evacuation orders if given

Disaster supply kit

3-5 day supply of food and water (1 gallon of water per person per day) Remember to replace food and water every six months

Battery-powered radio/NOAA weather radio

Flashlight and extra batteries Typical household batteries have shelf life of 5-10 years

First aid kit with any necessary medicine Note that most over-the-counter medicine expires after one year

Whistle to signal for help

Cleaning supplies

Wrench/pliers to turn off utilities

Cell phone with charger, inverter or solar charger

Cash (ATMs and credit card readers might not work)

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

