TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There are already over 1,800 East Texans without power as storms move through the area.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Angelina County – 41

Bowie County – 69

Cherokee County – 35

Gregg County – 157

Harrison County – 11

Henderson County – 1,060

Nacogdoches County – 8

Rusk County – 31

Shelby County – 41

Smith County – 51

Upshur County Electric Co-Op – 87