More than 7,300 East Texans without power after severe thunderstorms, rain

(KETK)- Severe weather is sweeping through parts of East Texas on Tuesday.
A tornado touched down south of Lovelady close to Weldon. Tornado warnings were also issued for Houston, Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain and thunderstorms have also impacted other areas.
This has left 7,367 residents without power, according to outage maps from SWEPCO and Oncor.
To see how many people don’t have power per county, see the list below:
Angelina 2,402
Anderson 94
Rusk 702
Gregg 379
Upshur 32
Houston 84
Cherokee 234
Nacogdoches 1,141
Henderson 5
Hopkins 1
Harrison 905
Wood 1
Franklin 1
Sabine 1,237
Smith 148
Panola 1