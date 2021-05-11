More than 7,300 East Texans without power after severe thunderstorms, rain

(KETK)- Severe weather is sweeping through parts of East Texas on Tuesday.

A tornado touched down south of Lovelady close to Weldon. Tornado warnings were also issued for Houston, Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain and thunderstorms have also impacted other areas.

This has left 7,367 residents without power, according to outage maps from SWEPCO and Oncor.

To see how many people don’t have power per county, see the list below:

Angelina 2,402

Anderson 94

Rusk 702

Gregg 379

Upshur 32

Houston 84

Cherokee 234

Nacogdoches 1,141

Henderson 5

Hopkins 1

Harrison 905

Wood 1

Franklin 1

Sabine 1,237

Smith 148

Panola 1