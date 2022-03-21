AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hail damage can potentially leave you paying thousands of dollars to repair your vehicle, but there are some steps you can take that could prevent that from happening even if you don’t have a garage or carport.

The thick blankets you wrap the furniture in to prevent scuffs and scratches during a move can be a great option. Wrap them around your car and cover the windows to prevent hail damage.

Cheaper moving blankets will cost $10 to $15, while thicker, higher quality blankets cost around $35 to 45. They can be purchased at most moving supply stores and hardware stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot.

If you have an old blanket you don’t use, that could work as well, but make sure anything you use is tied down or otherwise secured so it won’t blow away.

If you don’t have any blankets, look for cardboard boxes. Flatten them, either double-folded or single to cover more area, and use heavy items to hold the slats down. You can also place them under the windshield wipers to secure them over your windshield.

If your vehicle takes a beating, comprehensive car insurance should cover damage to the body, windshield and interior, but prices will be subject to estimates, and several claims could eventually impact what you pay per month. Check your insurance policy and call your agent if you have questions.

According to Weather Underground, U.S. hailstorms typically happen from May to August.