Oncor has stopped rolling outages, those still without power due to storm damage

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Oncor released a statement early Thursday morning that they have stopped rolling power outages throughout the state as a result of “increased generation and stable demand.”

Throughout the state, there remain 150,000 Oncor customers without power. Those still without electricity are due to damage from Wednesday’s storm, the previous winter weather throughout the week, and damage to equipment due to record-low temperatures.

Personnel are still working around the clock to restore power to the remaining customers with no electricity. There are still thousands of East Texas homes with no power.

The hardest-hit area is Tyler, with more than 5,000 homes without electricity. Some of them have been without power since the storm began late Sunday night.

As a result of the widespread outages over this week, many East Texas cities are under a boil water notice. They include:

Alto

Arp

Athens

Canton

Daingerfield

Frankston

Gum Creek Water Supply

Hideaway and surrounding areas (Crystal Systems Texas, Inc. serves numerous customers outside of Hideaway)

Lufkin

Nacogdoches

North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation

Palestine

Tyler

Walnut Grove Water Supply Corporation

West Jacksonville Water Supply Corporation

Whitehouse

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

The CDC advises people to boil tap water even if it is filtered when under a water boil notice. They say to brush teeth only with boiled or bottled water.