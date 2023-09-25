JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Overnight rainfall and strong winds swept through parts of East Texas knocking power out of for thousands.

Many residents spent Monday cleaning up after the overnight storms. Cherokee Club Estates in Jacksonville had tree limbs and several trees scattered through backyards and the golf course.

“It just woke me up,” said Jerry Black, the General Manager at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club. “It was just a lot of loud thunder and lightning, heavy rain and a lot of wind.”

Monday afternoon, crews could be seen working on a tree that fell directly on a powerline.

Agnes Petri, another resident said she was kept up all night without power.

“It was horrible,” Petri said. “It was scary. We had a lot of it seemed from about 10 o’clock to 4 this morning. A lot of lightning. It was everywhere.”

She added that she was thankful there was not much damage to her home.

