TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe weather swept through East Texas and Smith County on Friday. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and a short tornado warning was issued for Smith County.

Here are some photos and video of the severe weather as it moved through the area:

These trees fell south of Coffee City on Friday. Coffee City resident John Price said “it sounded like a freight train” when the storm came through on Friday, leaving downed trees in his backyard.

“Thank God no one was hurt,” Price said.

Video of severe weather clouds passing over Tyler, courtesy of Natalie Steele.

CR 329 near Owentown was washed out during Friday’s severe weather

Dark clouds over Rose City Animal Clinic in Tyler.

Severe weather over Flint on Friday, courtesy of Angela Castillo.

A photo of hail collected by a Flint resident.

