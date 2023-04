TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As severe weather blew through East Texas on Sunday night, several areas like Kilgore and Longview received very large hailstones.

KETK has compiled the following photos of East Texas hail:

This photo was taken in Kilgore by Michael Champion.

Photo courtesy of Michael Champion

These photos were taken by McKinley Trice in Kilgore.

Photo courtesy of McKinley Trice

Photo courtesy of McKinley Trice

Photo courtesy of McKinley Trice

Photo courtesy of McKinley Trice

These photos were taken in Longview by Salvador Vences.