PHOTOS & VIDEO: Several tornadoes touch down near Texas, Oklahoma border

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several tornadoes were spotted near the Texas and Oklahoma border.
Three tornadoes have touched down around the Wichita Falls. One tornado touched down around 5:40 p.m. in southern Hardeman County. Two tornadoes touched down around 6:11 p.m. seven miles west of Vernon.
Our sister station KFDX, compiled a gallery of photos sent from viewers:
As of this writing, there is a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for the following counties:
- Angelina
- Cherokee
- Houston
- Nacogdoches
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Trinity
