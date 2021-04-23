PHOTOS & VIDEO: Several tornadoes touch down near Texas, Oklahoma border

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEATHER COVERAGE

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several tornadoes were spotted near the Texas and Oklahoma border.

Three tornadoes have touched down around the Wichita Falls. One tornado touched down around 5:40 p.m. in southern Hardeman County. Two tornadoes touched down around 6:11 p.m. seven miles west of Vernon.

Our sister station KFDX, compiled a gallery of photos sent from viewers:

  • Brayden Siau – near Vernon
  • Kyle Guthrie – 4:45pm- Quanah, Texas looking west at the tornado warned storm!
  • Kasity Moya – southwest of Vernon
  • Kasity Moya – southwest of Vernon
  • Kyle Ferguson – southwest of Quanah
  • Kyle Ferguson – southwest of Quanah
  • Kyle Ferguson – southwest of Quanah
  • Kyle Ferguson – southwest of Quanah
  • Andrew Justin – south of Quanah
  • Linda Hampton Moore – 5 miles west of Seymour
Andrew Justin – south of Vernon

Kyle Guthrie – Oklaunion tornado

As of this writing, there is a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Angelina
  • Cherokee
  • Houston
  • Nacogdoches
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Trinity

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51