PHOTOS & VIDEO: Several tornadoes touch down near Texas, Oklahoma border

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several tornadoes were spotted near the Texas and Oklahoma border.

Three tornadoes have touched down around the Wichita Falls. One tornado touched down around 5:40 p.m. in southern Hardeman County. Two tornadoes touched down around 6:11 p.m. seven miles west of Vernon.

Our sister station KFDX, compiled a gallery of photos sent from viewers:

Brayden Siau – near Vernon

Kyle Guthrie – 4:45pm- Quanah, Texas looking west at the tornado warned storm!

Kasity Moya – southwest of Vernon

Kyle Ferguson – southwest of Quanah

Andrew Justin – south of Quanah

Linda Hampton Moore – 5 miles west of Seymour

Andrew Justin – south of Vernon





Kyle Guthrie – Oklaunion tornado

As of this writing, there is a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for the following counties: