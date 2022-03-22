HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The supercell storm that hit Houston County on Monday evening cycled up and down as it traveled into Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Panola, & Harrison counties. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Shreveport found damage from the storm in southern Harrison County a weak EF-1 tornado with top winds at 90 mph.

Survey Meteorologists report a “6+ mile-long track” of EF-1 damage just north of Elysian Fields as it crossed Farm To Market Road 31 and along portions of County Road 1313. Damage of this magnitude is “moderate.”

This storm survey is the beginning of what could be several tornado reports as the survey team tracks the storm farther west all the way to Cherokee County.