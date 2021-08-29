President Biden speaks at FEMA after Hurricane Ida makes landfall

WASHINGTON, DC (KETK) – President Joe Biden arrived at the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

Biden said that Hurricane Ida, which made landfall around noon Sunday as a category 4, is a life-threatening storm. He quoted Louisiana Gov. Edwards by saying it is one of the strongest hurricanes and strongest in Louisiana history since 1850.

Biden said that they have issued 13 urban search and rescue teams. He said there are 70 people on each team and that they can do serious recover work.

More than 100 ambulances have been activated and Biden said they are working with the Red Cross to get shelter, blankets and meals to people.

Biden added that he signed and emergency of declaration for Louisiana as well as Mississippi.