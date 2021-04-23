One more wave of storms, dry weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One final batch of storms will move in this morning with the cold front, bringing an end to the storm threat.

Flash Flood Watch until 7 AM Saturday for the following counties:

Angelina

Nacogdoches

Sabine

San Augustine

Shelby

Here’s a live look at radar as we track the final wave of rain.

This weekend, clouds decrease on Saturday with sunshine by the afternoon. Sunday is the pick day, highs near 80.