Severe Thunderstorm Watch Extended Into Sunday Night

(KETK) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10 PM tonight for areas mainly east of Highway 69.

East Texas counties included in this watch: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Rains, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, & Wood.

Primary threats include…

-Large hail and isolated very large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter likely.

-Damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible.

-A tornado or two possible.

Thunderstorms will continue to develop and intensify over parts of northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma through the afternoon, posing a risk of large hail and damaging winds. Storms will spread into western Arkansas in a few hours. An isolated tornado is also possible.

TRACKING THE STORMS

The greatest threat for these severe storms would be north of I-20 where the watch is located. This is why areas north of HWY 79 are under a “Slight Risk” from the Storm Prediction Center.

The Storm Team will continue to monitor and have updates this evening on KETK & FOX51.