Father, children seriously injured in reported Sabine Parish tornado

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family of five was seriously injured when their mobile home was destroyed in a possible tornado early Sunday morning in Sabine Parish.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the Peason community off LA Highway 118 in the southeastern part of the parish, causing widespread and significant damage.

According to family and friends, an eight-year-old girl was taken to Oschner LSU Shreveport with a fractured neck and spine. The girl’s father was airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical Center with serious chest injuries, a fractured sternum, and spine injuries. The children’s mother was not hospitalized, but their two young boys were also taken to the hospital in Rapides Parish with cuts and bruises.

The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage in Sabine Parish, as well as in Sabine County on the other side of the Texas state line.

The sheriff’s office says at least 15 homes, along with five barns, two sets of chicken houses, and many outdoor sheds and vehicles have reportedly been damaged or destroyed.

The storm took down trees and power lines, knocking out power to more than 2,800 customers from Mansfield in De Soto Parish to Natchitoches and Hornbeck in Vernon Parish, according to SWEPCO.

There were just over 1,000 still without power in Sabine Parish as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says Hwy 118 is passable but it will be totally shut down at times. Tractor trucks and trailers cannot pass because of low-hanging power lines.

A possible tornado touched down early Sunday morning in the Pearson community off LA Highway 118 in eastern Sabine Parish. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies and first responders and other emergency personnel are in the area and are trying to make it into the damaged locations, and the sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area to allow them to access the damage and prevent further injuries.