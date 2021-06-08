Tyler Parks and Rec employees bring 50 teens to safey when tornado hit Lindsey Park

SMITH COUNTY

Tyler Parks and Rec employees were able to get 50 teenagers who were attending a soccer camp and Lindsey Park to safety when a tornado hit the area.

Tyler police say they were able to pull the children into bathrooms and keep them safe from the storm.

The park suffered damage from the tornado that was confirmed to hit Smith County. A tree had fallen over the main road and there were bleachers that were ripped out and turned over.

A viewer captured the formation of what appeared to be a funnel cloud near Lindsey Park. It is unknown if this was the tornado that hit the park or a funnel cloud that did not fully form.

CHEORKEE COUNTY

This picture is from the Reklaw area from a viewer Kailene Moore

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that they have seen a tornado on the ground near Reklaw, moving off to the northeast, near U.S. Highway 84.

Rusk County OEM is reporting the following:

SHV continues Tornado Warning [tornado: OBSERVED, hail: for Cherokee, Rusk [TX] till 10:45 AM CDT …AT 1020 AM CDT, A CONFIRMED TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR PONTA, OR 9 MILES NORTHEAST OF RUSK, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS

The National Weather Service has now also added severe thunderstorm warnings for Harrison, Rusk, Gregg, and Panola Counties until 11:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. KETK will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.