Texas on standby to deliver help to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hurricane Ida is preparing to make landfall around the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Although Texas is out of the cone of uncertainty, the state is standing by as the Gulf Coast is preparing for the storms impact.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said they are monitoring the storm closely, and are ready to help the state of Louisiana if they need it.

They have set resources aside that include, but are not limited to, saw crews for clearing debris, and boat teams for water rescue operations. Emergency medical task force is also ready to provide care to any injured people.

“Texas task force 1 has been greenlit essentially by the governor’s office, to respond as part of the federal response should FEMA need them. So we are making sure that we are working collaboratively with our partners at the local, state and federal level to respond to anyone that needs help here,” Wes Rapaport, the media and communications officer for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said.

The TDEM has also coined the phrase, “Be Texas Ready” where they suggest building a hurricane kit. To include all food, water, clothes, chargers and anything else you may need.