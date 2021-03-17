Nearly 8,000 East Texans without power as severe storms move through Wednesday morning

Severe Weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A line of strong storms moving through the East Texas area Wednedsay morning has left several thousand people without power.

Some communities may be listed twice due to varying power companies that serve different homes.

Here is a breakdown of outages by power company:

Oncor

  • Athens: 48
  • Ben Wheeler: 46
  • Canton: 58
  • Dialville: 1,159
  • Edom: 50
  • Jacksonville: 1,543
  • Palestine: 1,040
  • Tyler: 285
  • Whitehouse: 107

Swepco

  • Gladewater: 78
  • Mineola: 42
  • Mt. Pleasant: 68
  • Mt. Vernon: 343
  • Winnsboro: 152

Upshur County Rural Electric

  • Cox: 899
  • Gilmer: 326
  • Glennwood: 87

Wood County Electric Co-Op

  • Lake Fork: 489
  • Midway: 604
  • Mt. Vernon: 1,562

