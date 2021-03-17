Nearly 8,000 East Texans without power as severe storms move through Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A line of strong storms moving through the East Texas area Wednedsay morning has left several thousand people without power.

Some communities may be listed twice due to varying power companies that serve different homes.

Here is a breakdown of outages by power company:

Oncor

Athens: 48

Ben Wheeler: 46

Canton: 58

Dialville: 1,159

Edom: 50

Jacksonville: 1,543

Palestine: 1,040

Tyler: 285

Whitehouse: 107

Swepco

Gladewater: 78

Mineola: 42

Mt. Pleasant: 68

Mt. Vernon: 343

Winnsboro: 152

Upshur County Rural Electric

Cox: 899

Gilmer: 326

Glennwood: 87

Wood County Electric Co-Op