PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – As a continuation of the supercell storm that hit Houston County on Monday night, the storm produced a tornado in Panola County, and it was rated a high-end EF-2 with peak winds at 130 mph.

According to the survey report from the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down about 10 miles southwest of Beckville at 12:10 AM Tuesday around Farm To Market Road 348. Most damage was consistent with EF-1 damage, mainly tree damage as it traveled through rural areas. However, as it crossed HWY 79, the damage increased to EF-2 strength, significantly damaging homes and removing trees.

The tornado was on the ground for about 15 minutes, traveling 9 miles to southwest Beckville before dissipating.

NWS Meteorologists say that the tornado may have started before this location. That will be determined with an additional storm survey on Wednesday.