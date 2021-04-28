WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch into early Thursday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few severe storms are possible through early morning across portions of East Texas before more storms develop on Thursday.

TORNADO WATCH in effect until 2 AM Thursday for the following counties: Franklin, Hopkins, Rains, Titus, Van Zandt, & Wood counties.

Flash Flood Watch until Thursday afternoon for the following counties: Franklin, Hopkins, & Titus counties. Rain totals could exceed 2″ in some areas.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Here’s a live look at radar as we track the final wave of rain.