WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch into early Thursday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few severe storms are possible through early morning across portions of East Texas before more storms develop on Thursday.

TORNADO WATCH in effect until 2 AM Thursday for the following counties: Franklin, Hopkins, Rains, Titus, Van Zandt, & Wood counties.

Flash Flood Watch until Thursday afternoon for the following counties: Franklin, Hopkins, & Titus counties. Rain totals could exceed 2″ in some areas.

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

