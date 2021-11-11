Two tornadoes confirmed in East Texas Thursday morning

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in Harrison County Thursday morning. These occurred as a squall line pushed through our area.

TORNADO #1

An EF-0 tornado developed near FM 31 at 12:40 a.m., about 9 miles south of Scottsville.

A small appendage sticking out of the leading edge of the storm was noted on radar at 12:40 a.m. This gives us our first indication that a tornado was developing.

Here’s a look at the wind velocity at 12:40. The circled area is where the green (wind towards the radar) and red (wind away from the radar) are closest together. The rotation appeared fairly weak on radar, but it was enough to produce the tornado.

The tornado was on the ground for only half a mile and did some minor tree damage. Maximum winds were estimated at 70 mph.

TORNADO #2

This tornado was a bit stronger and on the ground longer. It was rated an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds estimated at 95 mph. The tornado only caused damage to trees.

A velocity couplet (area of rotation) was seen on the radar at 12:51 a.m. This was the likely spot of the tornado, just west of FM 9. This is also around the area where the greatest damage occurred. The tornado lifted around 12:53 a.m., just before crossing into Louisiana.

Above the is the radar sequence for both tornadoes.