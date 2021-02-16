Tyler, Longview reach coldest temperatures ever recorded Tuesday morning

A home in the 500 block of Palace Ave. in Tyler on February 16, 2021. Tyler set an all-time record for the lowest ever temperature recorded in the city’s history.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service determined Tuesday morning that both the cities of Tyler and Longview set all-time records for lowest temperatures ever recorded.

Tyler dropped to a staggering six degrees below zero at 6:27 a.m. while Longview was a bone-chilling minus five degrees at 6:32 a.m.

The previous records for both cities was set nearly 100 years ago back on January 18, 1930. Back then, Tyler reached three degrees below zero while Longview was minus four.

The record-breaking cold has been an enormous strain on the Texas power grid with millions of Texas residents without power, some now for more than 24 hours.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is unable to predict when power grids will stabilize, which could leave many Texans without power for an extended period of time during the bitter cold.

Oncor released a statement on Tuesday morning that despite assurances that blackouts would be limited to areas for a set amount of time, poor conditions have prevented them “from rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages, leading to extended periods without power for many of our customers.”

The company said that ERCOT is “unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize.” They also added the following tips for staying warm:

Closing blinds and curtains

Closing room doors to contain heat

Stuff towels in the cracks under doors

Many East Texas counties have opened shelters up to the public that are currently without power.