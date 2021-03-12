VIDEO: Tornado touches down near Lubbock Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — The National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a tornado watch for Friday until 9 p.m. in the Lubbock area.

A tornado warning was issued about 5:08 p.m. for portions of Lubbock County. It expired at 5:45 p.m.

Storm Highlights:

  • 4:20 p.m. Storms are starting to develop across the western South Plains, the NWS said.
  • 5:04 p.m. hail reported, quarter inch, 8 miles east-northeast of Abernathy
  • 5:08 p.m. Tornado Warning including Abernathy TX until 5:45 PM by the NWS.
  • 5:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Abernathy TX, Petersburg TX, Becton TX until 6:45.
  • 5:51 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Slaton TX, Idalou TX until 6:45 p.m.
  • 6:06 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lockney TX, Petersburg TX, Muncy TX until 6:45.
  • 6:20 p.m. Tornado Warning including Roaring Springs TX, Dougherty TX, Glenn TX until 6:45.
  • 6:42 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Whiteflat TX until 7:45

