VIDEO: Tornado touches down near Lubbock Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — The National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a tornado watch for Friday until 9 p.m. in the Lubbock area.

A tornado warning was issued about 5:08 p.m. for portions of Lubbock County. It expired at 5:45 p.m.

Picture of the tornado near Shallowater earlier this evening.



PC📸: Eva Marie pic.twitter.com/jQTYooE7X7 — Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) March 12, 2021

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 9 PM CST pic.twitter.com/2zFbHTwNgG — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 12, 2021

Storm Highlights: