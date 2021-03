(KAMR/KLBK/ KETK)- KAMR is tracking dangerous storms in the Panhandle area.

The video above is from a tornado in Randall County near Amarillo.

UPDATE: Storm is moving NE at approx. 35-40 mph.

A confirmed tornado is on the ground near the entrance of the Palo Duro Canyon. It has been on the ground for nearly 30 minutes and is tracking northeast.