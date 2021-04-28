HASLET, Texas (KETK)- A woman captured video of hail in Haslet on Wednesday. This city is in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
“Please stay safe everyone,” wrote Tracy Caniford Westrom on Twitter. She shared the video at 8:29 p.m.
Westrom was able to get video of lighting and large amounts of hail dropping from the sky and into a pool. The wind also appears to be scattering hail in different directions.
- Grace swimmer, Chapel Hill basketball standout sign with colleges
- Community raises $2.7 million during East Texas Giving Day
- What happens to telehealth appointments after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- VIDEO: Woman captures footage of large amounts of hail falling into her pool in Dallas-Fort Worth area
- Pressure mounting on Biden administration to fix levee breaches in South Texas