VIDEO: Woman captures footage of large amounts of hail falling into her pool in Dallas-Fort Worth area

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HASLET, Texas (KETK)- A woman captured video of hail in Haslet on Wednesday. This city is in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“Please stay safe everyone,” wrote Tracy Caniford Westrom on Twitter. She shared the video at 8:29 p.m.

Westrom was able to get video of lighting and large amounts of hail dropping from the sky and into a pool. The wind also appears to be scattering hail in different directions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51