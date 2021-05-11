TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A tornado has been confirmed on the ground in Houston County near Lovelady.

The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado has touched down 10 miles south of Lovelady and near Weldon. It is unknown if any injuries were reported from the storm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued until 3:45 p.m. for the following East Texas counties:

Gregg

Harrison

Houston

Panola

Rusk

Smith

Trinity

Upshur

Storms have been moving through Deep East Texas for the past several days and caused flooding on Sunday and several thousand power outages Monday afternoon.