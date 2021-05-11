TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A tornado has been confirmed on the ground in Houston County near Lovelady.
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado has touched down 10 miles south of Lovelady and near Weldon. It is unknown if any injuries were reported from the storm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued until 3:45 p.m. for the following East Texas counties:
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Houston
- Panola
- Rusk
- Smith
- Trinity
- Upshur
Storms have been moving through Deep East Texas for the past several days and caused flooding on Sunday and several thousand power outages Monday afternoon.