Severe thunderstorm watch ahead of storms overnight

Severe Weather
Posted: / Updated:
severeweather_1457546604679.jpg

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 AM Wednesday.

East Texas counties included in the watch: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Rains, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood, Van Zandt.

  PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

  …A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

  favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

  Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

  weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

  warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

  tornadoes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51