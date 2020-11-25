Severe thunderstorm watch ahead of storms overnight

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 AM Wednesday.

East Texas counties included in the watch: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Rains, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood, Van Zandt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.