Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

schoolclosingsmgn_20150327034535

Live Doppler Radar

East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

SNOW SNAPS: Day 2 of wintery weather across East Texas

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Bowles Creek Store on highway 64 between Tyler and Henderson, photo courtesy of Irene Sanders

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – East Texans were eager to share their second day of snow by sending their photos in to WeatherPics@KETK.com and to Report It. KETK has compiled photos and videos to show the local wintery weather.

  • Courtesy of the Dilley family
  • Courtesy of the Dilley family
  • Courtesy of the Dilley family
  • Courtesy of the Dilley family
8 and a half inches of snow landed in Percilla, TX. Photo Courtesy of Lea Hargrove
Snowmen Back the Blue in Bullard. Photo courtesy of Gwen Tyler
  • Heather GomezPhoto courtesy of Heather Gomez
  • Heather Gomez shares her snow day with friends. Photo courtesy of Heather Gomez
  • Heather Gomez Photo courtesy of Heather Gomez
  • Heather Gomez shares her snow day with friends. Photo courtesy of Heather Gomez
  • Photo courtesy of Heather Gomez
  • Photo courtesy of Heather Gomez
Photo courtesy of Penny Sparks in Nacogdoches
Photo courtesy of Sherry Jordan in north west Tyler
  • Nelson Swiger Jr.’s photos of the Tyler skate park blanketed with snow.
  • Nelson Swiger Jr.’s photos of the Tyler skate park blanketed with snow.
  • Photo courtesy of Shannon Bankston in Gilmer
  • Photo courtesy of Shannon Bankston in Gilmer
Snow and trees in Tyler. Photo courtesy of Debbie Coker
  • Photo courtesy of Robin Coffey in Bullard
  • Photo courtesy of Robin Coffey in Bullard
  • Photo courtesy of Robin Coffey in Bullard

Robin Coffey also sent in a video of playing in the snow

“Winter Wonder Troup Land” Photo courtesy of Kelly Jo McCoy

  • Bowles Creek Store on highway 64 between Tyler and Henderson, photo courtesy of Irene Sanders
  • Bowles Creek Store on highway 64 between Tyler and Henderson, photo courtesy of Irene Sanders
  • Bowles Creek Store on highway 64 between Tyler and Henderson, photo courtesy of Irene Sanders

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51