SNOW SNAPS: Day 2 of wintery weather across East Texas

Bowles Creek Store on highway 64 between Tyler and Henderson, photo courtesy of Irene Sanders

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – East Texans were eager to share their second day of snow by sending their photos in to WeatherPics@KETK.com and to Report It. KETK has compiled photos and videos to show the local wintery weather.

Courtesy of the Dilley family

8 and a half inches of snow landed in Percilla, TX. Photo Courtesy of Lea Hargrove

Snowmen Back the Blue in Bullard. Photo courtesy of Gwen Tyler

Heather GomezPhoto courtesy of Heather Gomez

Photo courtesy of Penny Sparks in Nacogdoches

Photo courtesy of Sherry Jordan in north west Tyler

Nelson Swiger Jr.’s photos of the Tyler skate park blanketed with snow.

Photo courtesy of Shannon Bankston in Gilmer

Snow and trees in Tyler. Photo courtesy of Debbie Coker

Photo courtesy of Robin Coffey in Bullard

Robin Coffey also sent in a video of playing in the snow

“Winter Wonder Troup Land” Photo courtesy of Kelly Jo McCoy