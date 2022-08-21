A Flood Watch is in effect for a good part of the East Texas viewing area until 7 PM Monday Evening. 3″-6″of rain is likely with some higher amounts possible.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. Some flooding will be possible. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 74. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Heavy rain is likely (especially in the morning). Some flooding and ponding on the roadways will be a possibility. Please be careful driving too and from work with the amount of rain that is expected to fall. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 79. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain will keep afternoon temperatures cool. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 73. High: 79. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely with below average temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 72. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: More storms are possible with temperatures trending a little warmer. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72 High: 87. Winds: ESE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A couple more storms are possible with warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: ESE 10 MPH.