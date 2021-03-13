Sunday Forecast: A Round of Showers

Tonight: Expect a warm and muggy night with low’s in the mid 60’s. Humid to start Sunday with an isolated chance for showers to start the day. A southerly breeze 10-15 MPH will stick around through the morning as the front moves in from the west.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a storm from lunch into the afternoon for Sunday. High’s will be in the low 70’s as muggy conditions continue into the day. In the evening the front will clear off to our east and we will see a clear night going into Monday morning. Chance for showers 80%.

Monday: Clear with lows near 50 to start Monday. Lots of sunshine and high’s in the mid 70’s for the afternoon. Southerly breeze around 10 MPH will help keep us on the warmer side in the afternoon. It should be a great start to the workweek.

Tuesday: Short lived sunshine will turn into clouds and isolated showers for Tuesday. Afternoon high’s could be close to 80 as a warm front lifts north bringing more humid and warmer conditions. South wind 10-15 MPH with a 30% chance for showers.

Wednesday: Scattered showers early in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. Clearing should begin in the afternoon with high’s around 70 for Wednesday. South wind will change to west-northwest in the afternoon with a 40% chance for showers.

Thursday: Cooler and sunny for Thursday with lows starting in the 40’s for the day. Clear and around average for the afternoon with high’s in the mid 60’s.