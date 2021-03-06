Sunday Forecast: Picture Perfect Sunday

Sunday: Low’s in the upper 30’s to start the day. High’s in the upper 60’s. Lots of sunshine and clear skies. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast throughout the day.

Sunday Night: Clear and cool again with low’s around 40.

Monday: Sunny with high’s in the low 70’s. Winds out of the southeast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures climbing from the mid 40’s to the low 70’s. Mostly clear for the day with winds out of the south.

Wednesday: Warmer with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Some cloudy conditions by the end of the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Chance for rain 20%.

Thursday: Still warmer in the mid to upper 70’s. Partly cloudy with another slight chance for a shower. Winds still out of the south.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for a shower. High’s in the mid to upper 70’s. Chance for rain 20%. Winds out of the south.