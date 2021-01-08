EAST TEXAS (KETK) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, roads will be getting a pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas:
- Longview/Gregg County pretreatment is complete
- Smith County: Finishing up Beckham/SH 155 and heading to SH 155 past Noonday – the bridges at Lake Palestine around Dogwood City area.
- Smith and Cherokee County – US 69 from FM 344 to Rusk to Alto
- Van Zandt County – Currently on US 80 working from SH 19 toward Silver Lake area then turning around and working back to SH 19. Then SH 19 to Rains Co Line. Also scheduled for US 80 west of SH 19 to the Kaufman Co. Line
I-20 and other major roadways are being pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.
Here are some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in:
- Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.
- Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.
- Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.
- If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.
- Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.
- Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.
- Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.
- Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.
- Report: Man pictured with foot on Pelosi’s desk during Capitol riot arrested
- Texas Department of Transportation prepares East Texas roads for icy conditions
- Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
- COVID-19 vaccination clinics for high priority groups in East Texas fill quickly
- KETK’s Remarkable Women of East Texas nominations have closed