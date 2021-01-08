Texas Department of Transportation prepares East Texas roads for icy conditions

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
icyroads_mgn_20150327044830

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, roads will be getting a pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas:

  • Longview/Gregg County pretreatment is complete
  • Smith County: Finishing up Beckham/SH 155 and heading to SH 155 past Noonday – the bridges at Lake Palestine around Dogwood City area.
  • Smith and Cherokee County – US 69 from FM 344 to Rusk to Alto
  • Van Zandt County – Currently on US 80 working from SH 19 toward Silver Lake area then turning around and working back to SH 19. Then SH 19 to Rains Co Line. Also scheduled for US 80 west of SH 19 to the Kaufman Co. Line

I-20 and other major roadways are being pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.

Here are some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in:

  • Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.
  • Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.
  • Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.
  • If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.
  • Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways, and move over for emergency vehicles.
  • Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.
  • Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.
  • Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51