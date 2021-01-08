Texas Department of Transportation prepares East Texas roads for icy conditions

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, roads will be getting a pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas:

Longview/Gregg County pretreatment is complete

Smith County: Finishing up Beckham/SH 155 and heading to SH 155 past Noonday – the bridges at Lake Palestine around Dogwood City area.

Smith and Cherokee County – US 69 from FM 344 to Rusk to Alto

Van Zandt County – Currently on US 80 working from SH 19 toward Silver Lake area then turning around and working back to SH 19. Then SH 19 to Rains Co Line. Also scheduled for US 80 west of SH 19 to the Kaufman Co. Line

I-20 and other major roadways are being pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.

Here are some safe driving tips should wintry conditions set in: