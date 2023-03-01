TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During a severe weather or tornado event, it is important to be informed on the dangers of them and how to safely get through them if you live in a mobile home.
According to the Shreveport National Weather Service Office, 72% of all tornado fatalities occur in homes whether they are permanent, mobile or manufactured with 54% of those fatalities occurring in mobile or manufactured homes even though they only make up 6% of the U.S. housing stock.
The Shreveport NWS Weather Forecast Office offered up tips for those who are living in mobile homes:
- If you live in a mobile home, it is not safe from a tornado and you must find alternative living until it passes
- Make plans to stay with family or friends who live in a sturdy building
- Last resort is to lie low in a ditch or ravine and flat on your stomach with your hands over your head
For more information on how you can stay safe during severe weather, visit their website.
